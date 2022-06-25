Vega Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $40.95 Million (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00009397 BTC on major exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $40.95 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded 53.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 20,262,714 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

