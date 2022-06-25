Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.35-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$505.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.87 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.46%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRA. TheStreet cut shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

