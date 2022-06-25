Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average is $196.68. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $833,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

