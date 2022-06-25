Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.67.

VZ traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,490,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,787,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

