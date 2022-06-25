Versarien’s (VRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock.
Shares of VRS stock opened at GBX 19.38 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £37.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. Versarien has a 52-week low of GBX 14.15 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.25 ($0.47).
About Versarien (Get Rating)
