Versarien’s (VRS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock.

Shares of VRS stock opened at GBX 19.38 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £37.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. Versarien has a 52-week low of GBX 14.15 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.25 ($0.47).

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

