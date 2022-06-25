VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17,407.00

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $29.80 million and $17,407.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 69,020,317 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

