Vidya (VIDYA) Trading 35.2% Higher Over Last Week

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $18,609.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,416,576 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

