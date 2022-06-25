VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading 0.7% Higher

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 303 ($3.71). 12,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 52,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.69).

The firm has a market capitalization of £89.36 million and a PE ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 328.22.

VietNam Company Profile (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

