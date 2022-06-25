Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €124.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($130.53) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €114.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €114.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €112.00 ($117.89) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Vinci has a 52 week low of €69.54 ($73.20) and a 52 week high of €88.80 ($93.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €90.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €92.15.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

