Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPCE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.21.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 22.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 264,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 77,627 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

