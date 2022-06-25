VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,306.76% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.