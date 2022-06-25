Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $38,748,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $99,113,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 144,530 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after buying an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 124.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 11,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.25. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

