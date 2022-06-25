Wanchain Trading Up 16% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $37.15 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00096358 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00288658 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00053729 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008385 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

