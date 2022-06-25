Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

