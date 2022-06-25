WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $84.69 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $118.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

