WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ONEV opened at $100.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $114.80.

