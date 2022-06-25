WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,544,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $899,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15.
