WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 328.2% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,652,000 after purchasing an additional 287,830 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.6% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 182,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.62.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.94. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.