WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 31,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 328.2% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 375,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,652,000 after purchasing an additional 287,830 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.6% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 182,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,329 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB opened at $166.64 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.94.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.62.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

