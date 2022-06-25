WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,586 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $49.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.52.

