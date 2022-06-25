WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Purchases 319 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,342,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,496,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,311,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG stock opened at $87.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

