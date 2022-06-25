WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 136,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,215.5% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 43,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 112,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,930,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.27 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

