WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 175 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC cut its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $71.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.98. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.