WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 576 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $120.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

