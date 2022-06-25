William Jackson Buys 16,148 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) insider William Jackson purchased 16,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,657 ($44.79) per share, for a total transaction of £590,532.36 ($723,337.04).

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,736 ($45.76) on Friday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,490 ($42.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,232 ($64.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,056.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,163.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($67.80) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($54.51) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.86) to GBX 5,300 ($64.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($57.14) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,783.75 ($58.60).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

