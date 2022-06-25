XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.34) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, XPS Pensions Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 188 ($2.30).

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.64) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a 52-week low of GBX 117.88 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 153.40 ($1.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 135.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £273.88 million and a P/E ratio of 34.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to pension scheme trustees and sponsoring employers for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, member option exercises advice, and scheme benefit design advice.

