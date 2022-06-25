Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CRO Sells $43,941.28 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $703.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 336,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

