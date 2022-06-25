Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €35.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($36.84) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($68.42) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) price target on Zalando in a report on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($43.16) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price target on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €25.14 ($26.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is €51.62. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.