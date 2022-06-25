ZooKeeper (ZOO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $194,110.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $194,110.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00126934 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00074414 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014141 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 189,307,021 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.