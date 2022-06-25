Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of Zuora stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,721. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $75,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $63,874.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,206 shares of company stock worth $680,044. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,948,000 after buying an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,395,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 78,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 838,243 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 101,743 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.