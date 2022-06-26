0Chain Market Capitalization Tops $9.06 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $9.06 million and $75,572.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00070124 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

