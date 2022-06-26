1,514 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $222.33 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.59.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

