3,317 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $107.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.55. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

