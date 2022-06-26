360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a positive change from 360 Capital Group’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.91.
In other 360 Capital Group news, insider Tony Pitt acquired 717,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$726,565.40 ($504,559.31).
360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of alternative assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and global markets investing across real estate, public and private equity and credit strategies.
