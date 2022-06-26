38,000 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,677,000 after buying an additional 399,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

