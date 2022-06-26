47,956 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $30.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68.

