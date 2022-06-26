4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.

FDMT opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $227.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.61. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $36.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.09% and a negative net margin of 470.82%. On average, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 229,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 84,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

