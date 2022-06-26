4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.81) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.21) EPS.
FDMT opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $227.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.61. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $36.14.
4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.09% and a negative net margin of 470.82%. On average, analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.
About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Get Rating)
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
