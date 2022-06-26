858 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 858 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $245.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.32. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.