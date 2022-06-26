8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $144,350.18

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $144,350.18 and $8,794.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000302 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.