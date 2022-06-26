Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Holdings Lifted by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF accounts for 4.3% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of SGOL opened at $17.49 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

