Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Accenture updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.61-$10.70 EPS.

Accenture stock traded up $13.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $299.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,630. Accenture has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $294.55 and a 200 day moving average of $328.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.03.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,057.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 52.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

