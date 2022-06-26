Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Accenture updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.61-$10.70 EPS.

NYSE:ACN traded up $13.54 on Friday, reaching $299.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,630. Accenture has a 12-month low of $268.17 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.03.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

