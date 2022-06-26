Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Accenture by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $299.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.25. The company has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.