Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Buys 615 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 0.7% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,259,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $261.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.10. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.21.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

