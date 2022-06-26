Aeon Hits One Day Volume of $1,480.00 (AEON)

Aeon (AEON) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,480.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 101.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00608419 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

