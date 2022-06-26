Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

AEZS stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.65. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

