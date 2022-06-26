AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Lowered to C$26.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$26.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ABSSF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on AirBoss of America in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.67.

AirBoss of America stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

