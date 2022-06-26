Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EADSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Airbus from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Airbus from €140.00 ($147.37) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of EADSY opened at $24.64 on Friday. Airbus has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.3094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Airbus’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

About Airbus (Get Rating)

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

