Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.82.

NYSE:AA traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,387,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,683. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

