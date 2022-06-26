Alien Worlds Price Reaches $0.0271 on Top Exchanges (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $70.67 million and $43.37 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00145612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00076870 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014600 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

